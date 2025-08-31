ISLAMABAD:India’s latest propaganda of “complete domination” over Pakistan following its May 2025 airstrikes has been debunked as nothing more than election-time rhetoric, with facts on the ground exposing New Delhi’s exaggerated claims.

Indian Air Marshal Tiwari’s assertion that Pakistan sought a ceasefire after “less than 50 weapons” were fired under Operation Sindoor is misleading and aimed at boosting the ruling party BJP’s image ahead of the Bihar elections. In reality, Pakistan not only defended its airspace but also shot down six Indian fighter jets without losing a single aircraft, exposing the hollowness of India’s so-called military success.

The Modi government, which has imposed itself on India for more than a decade through vote theft, is under growing political pressure.

Observers say the time for the regime to be held accountable on the basis of fake media narratives and stolen votes is approaching. Public resistance against the BJP’s electoral model is intensifying, and the days of unbridled manipulation in Indian elections appear numbered.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that he will not allow a single vote to be stolen in the upcoming Bihar elections.

Observers further note that India’s repeated claims of “precision strikes” and “no collateral damage” ring hollow as its actions inflicted harm on civilians, particularly in Kashmir where military operations routinely target populated areas. Pakistan, on the other hand, exercised restraint and avoided civilian harm, underscoring its consistent call for peace and dialogue.

Analysts stress that New Delhi uses false narratives to deflect attention from its own human rights abuses in IIOJK and to malign the Kashmiri freedom movement by falsely equating it with terrorism.