Over 2m people affected by ‘historic triple-river flood’: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Senior minister says nearly 2 million people affected, 750,000 evacuated, 32 lives lost

Says over 1,000 rescued by boats while 500,000 livestock relocated, over 400 veterinary camps set up

LAHORE: Punjab is grappling with one of the most extraordinary flood disasters in its history, with a “super flood” simultaneously striking the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb warned on Saturday.

Addressing an emergency press conference in Lahore, she said the disaster has affected millions of people across the province, forcing mass evacuations and triggering the largest rescue and relief operations in years.

Aurangzeb revealed that nearly two million people have been affected, while over 750,000 have been shifted to safe locations. More than 1,000 people have been rescued by boats, and half a million livestock have been relocated with their owners. Across Punjab, over 400 veterinary camps are providing fodder and medicines to protect surviving animals.

پنجاب اس وقت غیر معمولی سیلابی صورتحال سے دوچار ہے۔ راوی، ستلج اور چناب میں ایک ساتھ آنے والا یہ سیلاب تاریخ میں پہلی بار ہے۔ تاہم تمام ادارے ہنگامی بنیادوں پر متحرک ہیں اور صورتِ حال پر قابو پانے کے لیے مسلسل کام کر رہے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/MjBvbEMmfK — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 31, 2025

The minister said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally monitoring the crisis, while departments including Civil Defence, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Health, and the School Education Department are operating as a “united front.” Drainage systems are being improved, encroachments are being cleared, and relief camps have been established in the hardest-hit districts.

Giving fresh updates, Aurangzeb said the Chenab River’s water flow has exceeded 200,000 cusecs, with critical highs recorded at Qadirabad, Trimmu, and Rewat bridges. At Ganda Singh Wala, the Sutlej has swelled to 253,000 cusecs, prompting a red alert. The Ravi, meanwhile, is showing signs of gradual decline, though it remains in medium flood.

Aurangzeb noted that Rescue 1122 preemptively evacuated vulnerable areas three days earlier, preventing large-scale casualties. Even so, 32 lives have been lost, she said, underscoring the ferocity of the disaster. “This is a historic and extraordinary flood, and no government in the world can completely prevent such destruction. But the Punjab Government is working with full capacity to safeguard its people,” she added.

پنجاب میں سیلاب سے متاثرہ آبادی 20 لاکھ سے بڑھ چکی ہے۔ اب تک ریسکیو آپریشنز کے ذریعے 7 لاکھ 50 ہزار سے زائد افراد کو محفوظ مقامات پر منتقل کیا گیا ہے جن میں 1 لاکھ 15 ہزار شہری کشتیوں کے ذریعے ریسکیو کیے گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/MDTTrVDa5L — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) August 31, 2025

Warning citizens to stay away from floodwaters due to the risk of epidemics and waterborne diseases, she said medical camps have been set up across affected areas, equipped with medicines and dry ration supplies.

Aurangzeb also announced that a Rs35 billion fund has been allocated to strengthen Punjab’s dams and canal systems. Riverbed mapping has already started, while a ban on illegal constructions and tree cutting has been enforced. Under a structured plan, displaced populations will be systematically relocated to safer areas.

She stressed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the government is confronting this crisis as a “united nation”, with provincial ministers, MPAs, and district administrations actively present in the field. She reiterated that the ruling PML-N remains committed to public service and protection in this hour of trial.

Aurangzeb also thanked the media, urging journalists to act as “a strong arm of the government” by delivering accurate information so that people can take timely precautionary measures.