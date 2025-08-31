Israeli airstrike on Sanaa kills Houthi PM, ministers; succession moves underway

Houthi-run agency confirms PM Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi killed in Thursday’s strike

Several ministers also among casualties; multiple wounded reported

Deputy Mohamed Moftah named acting premier by Houthi leadership

Defence minister Mohamed al-Atifi’s fate uncertain; statement issued post-strike

SANAA: The prime minister of Yemen’s Houthi government, Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahwi, and several ministers were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the capital Sanaa, the Houthi-run news agency reported on Saturday, citing a statement by Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the group’s Supreme Political Council.

The agency said a number of others were wounded in Thursday’s strike but provided no details. Israel, confirming the operation on Friday, said its fighter jets had targeted the Houthi chief of staff, defence minister, and other senior officials, and that it was verifying the outcome.

Mashat’s statement did not clarify whether Houthi Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi was among the casualties. Shortly after the announcement of Rahwi’s death, however, the Houthi agency published a statement attributed to Atifi, declaring the group was ready to confront Israel. It was unclear whether that statement was made before or after the airstrike.

Rahwi, who became prime minister nearly a year ago, was regarded as a figurehead, with his deputy Mohamed Moftah serving as the de facto leader of government affairs. Following the strike, Moftah was formally assigned to take over Rahwi’s duties.

Al-Atifi, a key target of the Israeli raid, is widely considered the Houthis’ top missiles expert and heads the group’s Missiles Brigade Group. According to Israeli military sources, the Thursday operation was a “complex strike” involving precise intelligence and aerial superiority, hitting a compound where senior Houthi figures had gathered to watch a televised speech by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the movement’s leader.

Since the outbreak of Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, which they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians. The group has also launched frequent missile strikes toward Israel, most of which were intercepted. In response, Israel has carried out repeated strikes on Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen, including the strategic Hodeidah port.

The assassination of Rahwi follows a broader Israeli campaign of targeted killings against regional adversaries. Over the past year, Israel has conducted high-profile strikes that eliminated senior commanders of both Hamas and Hezbollah, significantly weakening the leadership ranks of the two Iran-backed groups.

“We remain steadfast in our genuine position of supporting and standing with the people of Gaza and in building and developing the capabilities of our armed forces to confront all challenges and dangers,” Mashat said in his statement.