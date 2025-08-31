Inside PMDC: corruption, court cases and Health Ministry’s heavy hand

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry of National Health Services has come under fire for what insiders describe as persistent and unwarranted interference in the affairs of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), an autonomous regulatory body now being referred to by critics as a “problem hub.”

According to officials, Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal recently ordered the abrupt removal of the senior-most registrar without explanation, replacing him temporarily with Polyclinic’s Dr Wali.

Notably, the registrar’s position has remained permanently vacant for the past 12 years, leaving it open to ad hoc arrangements. Sources say this practice of rotating acting registrars has been deliberately used as a pressure tool — ensuring compliance with ministry instructions and keeping PMDC under tight control.

Corruption allegations further deepen the crisis. Despite findings from the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission identifying dozens of PMDC officials involved in irregularities — including the controversial approval of Bahawalpur Medical College — no disciplinary action has been taken.

Many of those accused continue to hold influential positions. Although the matter is sub judice, legal experts confirm that the council was not barred from taking internal action, yet no proceedings have been initiated.

Meanwhile, insiders allege that under pressure from the Health Ministry, the PMDC President sidelined both the registrar and the chief accountant by declaring them officers on special duty (OSDs). While an advertisement has been issued for the registrar’s permanent appointment, critics claim the ministry is maneuvering to install its own preferred candidate to retain influence.

Serious concerns have also been raised about accountability. Several officers previously served show-cause notices over financial and administrative irregularities but reportedly secured a “clean chit” through collusion with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The PMDC President, insiders say, has appeared powerless in holding them accountable.

Once regarded as a vital independent regulator, the PMDC has increasingly become hostage to political meddling and internal corruption. Observers warn that its functioning through repeated presidential ordinances has undermined its credibility and stability.

Both the private medical mafia and the Health Ministry stand accused of eroding the council’s autonomy, leaving it unable to carry out effective regulation of medical education and practice in Pakistan.

Despite repeated attempts, a PMDC spokesperson was not available for comment.