Grenade attack on Quetta office leaves three critically wounded

QUETTA: Three people were critically injured on Sunday when unidentified assailants lobbed a hand-grenade at a private office in Quetta’s Hazar Ganji area, police said.

According to initial reports, the blast ripped through the premises where the victims—all employees of the office—were working at the time. Rescue teams and law enforcement agencies rushed to the site soon after the attack, shifting the injured to a nearby hospital. Doctors later confirmed their condition as critical.

Police cordoned off the area and launched an evidence-collection drive, while a bomb disposal squad examined the site to ensure no secondary devices were planted. Officials said investigations were underway to determine the motive, and a search operation had been initiated in adjoining localities to track down the attackers.

The incident has raised security concerns in the provincial capital, where recent months have seen a series of militant strikes. In February this year, four Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and three others were wounded in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Margate area. The device detonated while security personnel were attempting to neutralize another explosive.

Security officials warn that the repeated targeting of civilians and security personnel underscores the persistent militant threat in Balochistan, despite intensified counterterrorism measures.