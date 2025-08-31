Gilani assures journalists’ body of PECA review, vows to protect press freedom

MULTAN: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday hosted leaders of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) in Multan, assuring them that controversial clauses of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) would be reviewed in consultation with stakeholders.

Speaking at a luncheon held at Circuit House for members of the PFUJ’s Federal Executive Council, Gilani praised the union’s long struggle for journalists’ rights and paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. He also honoured journalists killed in Gaza, joining PFUJ members in a solidarity walk condemning Israeli aggression in Palestine.

Gilani told participants that he would ask the Senate Standing Committee on Information to examine PECA’s disputed provisions. “We will only bring legislation that protects your rights. Journalism is a noble profession, and a strong media is the need of the hour,” he said.

PFUJ President Rana Muhammad Azeem and Secretary General Shakil Ahmad presented Gilani with a letter of appreciation from the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on the passage of the Protection of Journalists Bill. They also submitted memoranda seeking amendments to PECA and financial assistance for journalists affected by recent floods.

Union leaders stressed that while they opposed fake news, PECA must not be weaponised to suppress credible reporting. They demanded the removal of provisions that curtail press freedom and called for a more enabling environment for independent journalism in Pakistan.

Welcoming PFUJ representatives from across the four provinces, Gilani said the country was grappling with terrorism, governance issues, and economic challenges, while Indian aggression had further compounded the difficulties. He praised the media’s role during recent Indo-Pak tensions, saying responsible journalism helped counter disinformation and unify the nation.

The Senate chairman reiterated that although the upper house is not part of the government, it remains committed to fulfilling its constitutional duty to safeguard press freedom.

During the solidarity walk, participants raised slogans against Israeli atrocities and urged the international community to act urgently to end the violence in Palestine.