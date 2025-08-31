Ex-Senator Mushtaq joins Greta Thunberg on largest civilian flotilla to break Gaza blockade

Mission unites over 100 vessels from Asia, Africa, EU and ME to deliver food, water, and medicine to besieged Gazans

Organizers call it the largest non-state humanitarian fleet in history

KARACHI: A former Pakistani senator will join Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Portuguese lawmaker Mariana Mortágua on a multinational flotilla that sets sail next week in an attempt to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

The mission comes as Gaza endures nearly two years of Israeli military operations that have killed more than 62,000 people—including children, doctors, health workers, and journalists—according to Gaza health authorities and the United Nations. The UN has warned of “crimes against humanity” and reported “catastrophic levels of forced starvation,” with over two million Palestinians at risk of famine.

The fleet of more than 100 vessels will converge in the Mediterranean, bringing together four regional alliances: Sumud Nusantara (Asia), Sumud Maghrib (Africa), Global March to Gaza (Middle East), and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (Europe).

Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, said he would represent Pakistan on the Sumud flotilla, described by organizers as the largest civilian maritime mission ever assembled for Gaza.

“This mission is entirely peaceful, non-violent, and rooted in humanitarian solidarity,” Khan told Arab News by phone from Tunisia. “The aim is to break the blockade, establish a humanitarian corridor, and stop the ongoing genocide.”

Organizers say the operation is the largest non-state humanitarian fleet in history, coordinated by grassroots groups rather than governments. In a statement, the Global Sumud Flotilla said its “allegiance is to justice, freedom, and the sanctity of human life.”

Training for the voyage will take place in Tunisia from Sept. 1–3, after which participants, including Khan, are scheduled to set sail on Sept. 4. The cargo will consist of food, water, and medicine.

“While the quantity may be symbolic, the true aim is to break the blockade and awaken the global conscience,” Khan said, stressing that the flotilla’s route was “fully legal” as it would remain in international waters.

“Our destination is Gaza’s territorial waters. We will have no engagement or interaction with Israel, and from a legal standpoint, our position is sound.”

Earlier this week, the Pakistani delegation was flagged off in Kuala Lumpur at a ceremony attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Khan said he is currently the only Pakistani participant, as other members are still awaiting visas.

The mission builds on more than a decade of similar efforts to challenge Israel’s maritime blockade. In June this year, Thunberg sailed from Sicily on a Freedom Flotilla vessel, Madleen, carrying humanitarian supplies before it was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.

Khan acknowledged the risks, recalling past attacks on flotillas, including the deadly 2010 raid on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara that killed 10 activists.

“There are three possible outcomes,” he said. “We either reach Gaza successfully, we are intercepted and deported, or we are attacked. We are risking our lives deliberately—not for fame, but for justice.”