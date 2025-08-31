Balochistan steps up ‘preparedness’ amid looming flood threat

High-level meeting reviews health crisis, forms flood emergency committee

MSD chief to lead daily monitoring, BHUs, RHCs, DHQs placed on high alert



QUETTA: The Balochistan government has stepped up its medical and relief operations to safeguard public health and respond swiftly to the escalating flood crisis across the province.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Provincial Health Minister Bakhth Muhammad Kakar on the directives of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, reviewed the evolving situation and intensified medical relief efforts in flood-hit districts.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health Mujeeb ur Rehman, Director General Health Dr. Ameen Mandokhail, and senior representatives of the Medical Store Depot (MSD), MNCH, Nutrition, Public Health, PDSRU, EPI, and the Balochistan Health Management Information System (BHMIS). Officials from partner organizations including the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERC) also participated.

District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MS) from flood-affected areas such as Dera Murad Jamali and Usta Muhammad joined virtually to provide on-ground updates.

Minister Kakar stressed the need for uninterrupted medical services across impacted districts. He directed Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and District Headquarters Hospitals to remain on high alert and ensure continuous availability of essential medicines and vaccines.

To streamline emergency operations, he announced the formation of a Flood Emergency Committee headed by Dr. Mir Yousaf, Director MSD. The committee will meet daily to monitor developments and coordinate medical interventions. A dedicated team of doctors will also be mobilized for rapid deployment in critical areas.

DG Health Dr. Ameen Mandokhail will personally visit flood-hit districts to assess conditions and recommend improvements, while Secretary Health Mujeeb ur Rehman instructed that daily updates on disease outbreaks, case numbers, and resource availability be submitted via the BHMIS platform for swift, data-driven decision-making.

The meeting further decided to enhance disease surveillance, ensure immediate availability of anti-venom for snakebites, deploy mobile health units, and activate the 1129 Health Minister Control Room to address public complaints.