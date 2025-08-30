World

Xi says China always a trustworthy partner of UN

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China will always be a trustworthy partner of the United Nations (UN), Chinese President Xi Jinping said when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with the UN, support the UN in playing a central role in international affairs, and jointly shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding world peace and promoting development and prosperity, Xi told Guterres, who is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th founding anniversary of the UN, Xi said history has revealed that multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation are the right answer to global challenges.

Xi called for restoring the UN’s authority and vitality under new circumstances, so that it can serve as the main platform for all countries to coordinate actions and jointly address challenges.

In a world of profound changes unseen in a century, China has provided stability and certainty and will continue to bring new opportunities to the world with its new development, Xi said.

Previous article
China, U.S. exchange views on trade issues
Next article
Indian national sentenced to 20 years in Lahore for explosives case
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

1 COMMENT

  1. Your blog is a breath of fresh air in the often mundane world of online content. Your unique perspective and engaging writing style never fail to leave a lasting impression. Thank you for sharing your insights with us.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

US court rules Trump’s global tariffs illegal

WASHINGTON: A US appeals court found President Donald Trump exceeded his powers by invoking emergency authority to levy sweeping global tariffs, deeming most of...

Pakistan becomes third South Asian country to establish Land Port Authority

One policeman martyred, 3 terrorists killed in Kohat shootout

Imran Khan’s nephew sent to jail on judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.