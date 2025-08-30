Xi says China always a trustworthy partner of UN

BEIJING: China will always be a trustworthy partner of the United Nations (UN), Chinese President Xi Jinping said when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with the UN, support the UN in playing a central role in international affairs, and jointly shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding world peace and promoting development and prosperity, Xi told Guterres, who is here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th founding anniversary of the UN, Xi said history has revealed that multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation are the right answer to global challenges.

Xi called for restoring the UN’s authority and vitality under new circumstances, so that it can serve as the main platform for all countries to coordinate actions and jointly address challenges.

In a world of profound changes unseen in a century, China has provided stability and certainty and will continue to bring new opportunities to the world with its new development, Xi said.