Triple-river flooding batters Punjab as Sindh on alert for major flood wave

Official data says 1.46m people affected, 1,769 villages inundated, 265,000 evacuated

Chenab flood wave moves toward Jhang, Chiniot to Trimmu Headworks while Ravi swells at Balloki; Kasur and Okara on high alert

Sutlej crosses 350,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala put Kasur district at high risk

Deaths from monsoon-linked floods rise above 820 nationwide since June 26

Experts warn Indus may face unprecedented flood wave downstream in Sindh

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Punjab continued to reel under its most devastating floods in decades on Friday as the Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers all surged to dangerous levels, inundating thousands of villages, forcing mass evacuations and raising fears of “an unprecedented high flood wave” in the Indus River downstream in Sindh, with the authorities predicting more rainfall.

According to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) figures, the floods have so far submerged 1,769 villages, affected more than 1.46 million people, and forced the evacuation of 265,000 residents. Over 60,000 houses have been damaged while 25,000 livestock have been moved to safer ground. The toll comes as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed that since June 26, climate change–linked monsoon rains have killed over 820 people and injured thousands across Pakistan.

“A major flood wave in the River Chenab is rapidly moving toward Chiniot, Jhang and Trimmu Headworks,” Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said. “By evening, the flood wave will pass through Jhang and Chiniot and reach Trimmu Headworks. To reduce pressure, breaching has been carried out at three locations in Jhang.”

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed discharges of 184,000 cusecs at Khanki, 185,000 cusecs at Qadirabad and 129,000 cusecs at Trimmu, warning of rising threats to nearby settlements and urging residents to evacuate.

The Ravi River also swelled, recording 164,000 cusecs at Balloki Headworks and 184,000 cusecs at Shahdara, with further surges expected at Sidhnai. The NDMA cautioned that potentially affected areas included Lahore city, Raiwind, Kasur, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Depalpur, Gogera, Tandlianwala, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Adda Hakim and Sidhnai. It projected flows of 125,000 to 150,000 cusecs at Sidhnai between September 2 and 3, warning of a severe flood situation.

گجرانوالہ، لاہور اور گجرات ڈویژن کے سیلاب متاثرہ علاقوں میں اگلے 12تا18گھنٹوں تک شدید بارشوں کا امکان. یہ بارشیں موجودہ سیلابی صورتحال کو مزید خراب کر سکتی ہیں،کیونکہ دریائے ستلج، راوی اور چناب میں غیر معمولی بلند پانی کا بہاؤ برقرار ہے۔ محتاط رہیں،انتظامیہ کی ہدایات پر عمل کریں۔ pic.twitter.com/2AB8gKjQmP — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 29, 2025

Separately, the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala surged above 350,000 cusecs, triggering an emergency alert in Kasur and adjoining districts. Officials warned that further heavy rains and possible water releases from India could worsen the crisis.

ہنگامی اطلاع : گنڈا سنگھ والا کے مقام پر بہاؤ 3لاکھ 85ہزار لاکھ کیوسک سے تجاوز کر گیا۔جو پچھلی 3 دہائیوں میں بلند ترین سطح ہے۔ ممکنہ طور پر سیلابی ریلے کا بہاؤ مزید بڑھ سکتا ہے۔ قصور اور ملحقہ علاقوں میں شدید سیلابی صورتحال سامنا ہے۔ مقامی انتظامیہ اور ریسکیو ادارے ہائی الرٹ ہیں pic.twitter.com/41L5D1vBWG — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 29, 2025

Ravi threatens Lahore and central Punjab

The Ravi River, swollen by heavy rains and Indian releases, recorded 164,000 cusecs at Balloki Headworks and 184,000 cusecs at Shahdara, sparking concern for Lahore and surrounding districts.

دریائے راوی الرٹ:

30 اگست تا 3 ستمبر دریائے راوی کے بالائی ملحقہ علاقوں میں بارشیں اور انڈین تھین ڈیم سے پانی کا اخراج متوقع.دریائے راوی میں بلوکی کے مقام پر اس وقت تقریباً 1لاکھ47 ہزار کیوسک کا بہاؤ موجود۔ 2 تا 3ستمبر 1لاکھ25ہزار سے 1لاکھ50ہزارکیوسک کا ریلہ سدھنائی پہنچے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/iBUQH8cb4u — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 29, 2025

The NDMA warned that potentially affected areas include Lahore city, Raiwind, Kasur, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Depalpur, Gogera, Tandlianwala, Kamalia, Pir Mahal, Adda Hakim and Sidhnai. Flows between 125,000 and 150,000 cusecs are expected at Sidhnai between Sept 2–3, which could trigger a severe flood situation.

Sutlej breaches record flows

Separately, the Sutlej surged beyond 350,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala, prompting emergency alerts in Kasur and adjoining districts. Authorities warned that more releases from India and continuing monsoon spells could further worsen the situation.

The ninth spell of monsoon rains has already begun in Punjab, raising the likelihood of fresh urban flooding. “All deputy commissioners and line departments have been directed to remain in the field,” Relief Commissioner Javed said, adding that tent villages have been established in inundated areas to provide food, medical care and shelter.

The devastation has left tens of thousands homeless. Families in Kasur, Jhang and Chiniot recounted scenes of panic as floodwaters rushed into their homes overnight. “We barely managed to save our children; everything else is gone,” said Nazia Nasir, a resident of Jhang, as she took shelter in a relief tent.

In some areas, residents accused officials of delayed evacuation. “The water came so fast we had no warning. Now our crops, cattle and homes are under water,” said Nasima Bibi of Kasur, who lost two buffaloes to the floods.

Relief operations and army deployment

The Punjab government has mobilized the army to support rescue and relief operations. Helicopters and boats are evacuating stranded families, and over 50 people have already been airlifted. Relief camps have been set up with basic food, medicines, bedding and sanitation facilities. Mobile health teams are providing emergency care.

Officials say 129,000 people have been evacuated from partially affected villages, while 61,000 were moved from severely inundated ones. Livestock relocation remains a priority in rural areas, where animals are the primary livelihood.

Sindh braces for Indus flood wave

Authorities in Sindh warned that the combined floodwaters from Punjab could soon reach the Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages, raising alarms for communities along the Indus. With memories of the 2010 super floods still fresh, Sindh’s irrigation department has begun reinforcing embankments and evacuating vulnerable populations.

پیشگی اطلاع: دریائے سندھ میں بھی شدید سیلابی صورتحال کا خطرہ: 3 تا 4 ستمبر تک 9 لاکھ سے 9.5 لاکھ کیوسک ریلے پنجند ہیڈ ورکس سے گزریں گے۔گڈوبیراج پر 5/ 6 ستمبر تک 8 تا 11 لاکھ کیوسک بہاؤ متوقع۔ جوانتہائی اونچے درجے کی سیلابی صورتحال پیدا کرے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/Yz0nhML9DI — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 29, 2025

Experts caution that if the peak flows of the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej converge into the Indus, it could lead to one of the largest downstream floods in recent history.

Climate change intensifies threat

Officials and climate experts have linked the disaster to the growing impact of climate change. This year’s monsoon has brought erratic and record-breaking rainfall, compounded by upstream releases from India, pushing Pakistan’s river system to breaking point.

“This is not just a seasonal flood—it is a climate emergency,” an NDMA spokesperson said. “Pakistan must prepare for more frequent and more destructive flooding in the years ahead.”

73,000 evacuated from flood-hit areas across Punjab: Rescue 1122

Spokesperson for the Punjab Rescue Service, Farooq Ahmed, said on Friday that around 73,000 people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas along the Indus, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and Jhelum rivers to safer locations.

He said flood rescue operations are ongoing with the deployment of 779 rescue boats across Punjab. On Friday alone, Rescue 1122 personnel saved nearly 1,000 people trapped in floodwaters.

According to details, the highest number of rescues was reported in Kasur (280), followed by Hafizabad (164), Sialkot (127), Okara (82), Gujranwala (76), Lahore (4), Chiniot (41), and Sheikhupura (32). Another 46 people were shifted to safer places from Jhang, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Narowal, and Faisalabad.

Villages submerged as three embankments breached in Kandiaro

The flood situation in the Indus River has worsened after three agricultural embankments broke near Darbelo in Kandiaro, flooding over a dozen Katcha villages and cutting off road links to several areas.

According to the Sindh PDMA officials, villages including Murad Suhag, Kundal Gopang, Jareel Gopang, Hashim Sial, and Bago Sial have been inundated.

Residents remain trapped in their homes as floodwaters continue to rise. Thousands of acres of standing crops, including sesame, lemons, cotton, and henna, have been swept away.

Despite the worsening situation, the administration has failed to evacuate villagers, forcing residents to take matters into their own hands.

Some families have pitched makeshift camps on embankments, while others are using boats to move belongings to safer areas.

Meanwhile, at Guddu Barrage, authorities fear a very high-level flood between September 4 and 5, as the water flow continues to surge.

As of the latest data, water inflow at Guddu stands at 366,251 cusecs while outflow is 335,807 cusecs. In the last 24 hours alone, the water level rose by 32,890 cusecs.

The Sindh government has appointed Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla as the focal person for Guddu to Sukkur flood management.

Authorities have confirmed that Guddu Barrage has moved from low flood levels to a medium flood stage within just a day.

In Obaro, Assistant Commissioner Sohaib Elahi said that although the Katcha belt has not yet been fully inundated, the government remains on high alert.

He said control rooms have been set up and protective dykes inspected to prepare for any emergency.

Flood-hit communities, however, remain in distress as they await urgent relief and evacuation.

Rivers Sutlej, Ravi, Chenab remain in high flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) on Friday reported that the River Sutlej is in exceptionally high flood at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream, while River Ravi at Shahdara is expected to recede from exceptionally high to high flood within 24 hours.

According to the daily FFC report, River Chenab at Trimmu is likely to reach exceptionally high flood during the same period. At Panjnad, Chenab is expected to rise from very high to exceptionally high flood by September 2, 2025, while River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is forecast to attain very high flood on September 4 and 5 respectively. Flash flooding is also expected in tributaries of the River Kabul catchment.

Currently, the Indus is in medium flood with a rising trend at Guddu and in low flood at the Sukkur–Kotri reach. The Chenab is in low flood with a falling trend at Marala and medium flood with a falling trend at Khanki. The Ravi is in medium flood with a falling trend at Jassar and exceptionally high flood with a falling trend at Shahdara. The Sutlej remains in exceptionally high flood at Ganda Singh Wala and in medium flood at Suleimanki.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam has been at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1,550 feet since August 27, 2025, while Mangla Reservoir stands at 1,223.20 feet — 18.80 feet below its MCL of 1,242 feet. The combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma, and Mangla reservoirs is 11.800 MAF, which is 88.62% of the total available live storage capacity of 13.316 MAF.

Guddu Barrage (September 5th – 6th)

On the other hand, at Guddu Barrage, Indus River is likely to attain a sharp rise in water levels, with flows forecasted between 800,000 and 1.1 million cusecs in a no-breach condition. Should there be a breach, flows may still reach 750,000 to 900,000 cusecs. Factoring in the total inflow from the Indus and its tributaries, peak discharges could potentially touch 1.2 million cusecs, placing the region in a very high flood risk category.

Sukkur Barrage (September 6th – 7th)

Downstream, Sukkur Barrage is projected to receive extremely high inflows, with discharge forecasts ranging from 850,000 to 1.1 million cusecs. Given the vulnerability of the old barrage infrastructure and surrounding levees, authorities must ensure comprehensive flood preparedness, including evacuation planning, embankment reinforcements, and monitoring of weak points.

Kotri Barrage (September 8th – 9th)

Further downstream at Kotri Barrage, a continued surge is expected, with discharge rates estimated between 800,000 and 1 million cusecs. This elevated flow is likely to persist well into mid-September, sustaining high water levels until approximately September 12th – 13th. This prolongation could strain flood defenses and increase risks to settlements along the lower Sindh plains and deltaic regions

Anti-polio drive cancelled in 9 districts of Punjab

Amid rains and floods, the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) has postponed anti polio campaign in 9 districts of Punjab.

According to the NEOC, the campaign postponed in the cities includes Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Faisalabad and DG Khan.

The polio campaign will be held according to the schedule in Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan. The polio campaign in other parts of the country will start on 1st September, according to the schedule. NEOC requested to cooperate when the polio teams come to your door during the campaign and instructed parents to administer polio drops to children under 5 years of age.

Maintaining road connectivity top priority during floods: NHA Chairman

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Muhammad Sheheryar visited flood-hit areas of Punjab on Friday to assess road infrastructure, following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

Accompanied by senior NHA officials, he inspected key sites including the Ravi Bridge on Lahore’s Eastern Bypass. He stressed that ensuring uninterrupted road connectivity during floods is the authority’s top priority.

“NHA is utilizing all available resources to protect highways and bridges. Teams with sufficient manpower and machinery are deployed at major routes to respond swiftly to emergencies,” he said.

Sheheryar also met Punjab’s Irrigation Secretary and assured full cooperation in restoring damaged infrastructure, adding that NHA would play an active role in rehabilitation once the flood situation eased.

Traffic disruption on Swat Expressway

Meanwhile, traffic on the Swat Expressway was disrupted due to another landslide at Chakdara. Vehicles bound for Peshawar and Islamabad were diverted from Chakdara Toll Plaza to GT Road, while traffic heading towards Swat was rerouted via Palie Interchange.

Federal, provincial govts coordinate health services amid climate disaster: Kamal

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday said the federal and provincial governments are working in close coordination to ensure the provision of health facilities amid ongoing climate-related disasters.

Addressing a press conference, Kamal said a Command and Control Room at the National Institute of Health (NIH) is monitoring health-related issues on a daily basis. He added that his ministry is in constant contact with authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, receiving real-time updates and fulfilling medical facility requirements as they arise.

Kamal warned that climate change could exacerbate disasters over the next 100 years, emphasizing the need for a strong local government system to manage such crises effectively.

Responding to a question on medicine prices, he said drug rates have not increased in four to five months, though a proposal for adjustment has been submitted.

He also highlighted that following the 18th Amendment, most hospitals have been devolved to provincial governments, with only a few hospitals in Islamabad remaining under federal administration.

ADB announces $3m emergency grant for flood-hit Pakistan

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has announced a $3 billion emergency grant for the flood-hit Pakistan. According to details that surfaced on Friday, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa has made the decision to provide the grant to Pakistan in these testing times.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gates Foundation, established by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, has pledged $1 million in aid to Pakistan flood victims. According to details surfaced on Wednesday, the foundation will provide this support through the World Health Organization (WHO), which will allocate the funds to deliver medical assistance to 465,000 affected individuals across 33 flood-affected districts in all four provinces.

WHO Pakistan representative Dr Daping Luo expressed gratitude to the Gates Foundation for the timely aid. He emphasised that WHO remains committed to protecting human lives in Pakistan. Dr Luo recently visited flood-hit areas and highlighted the intensifying monsoon rains linked to climate change, which have led to a sharp increase in natural disasters.

Iran offers assistance to Pakistan as President Pezeshkian condoles flood losses

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday received a telephone call from President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, who conveyed his condolences and solidarity with the people of Pakistan over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in various parts of the country.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved families who have lost loved ones and property in the calamity, President Pezeshkian assured that Iran stood by Pakistan in this difficult time and offered any assistance his country could extend to the flood-affected population.

The prime minister thanked President Pezeshkian for his thoughtful gesture and Iran’s expression of support, terming it a reflection of the deep fraternal ties between the two nations. He also requested that his warm regards and good wishes be conveyed to the Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and expressed keen anticipation of their interaction at the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.