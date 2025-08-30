PM unveils joint strategy to tackle climate change, build water reservoirs

PM Shehbaz emphasizes climate change a national issue needing collective effort

Claims comprehensive plan for water reservoirs across provinces, AJK & GB, saying policy draft on climate resilience to be shared with provincial govts

Says high-level meeting of CMs, AJ&K PM, and GB CM to be convened, lauds Lesco staff for donating Rs20m salary to support flood-hit families

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that a comprehensive national strategy is being devised for the construction of water reservoirs and improved water management across the four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He emphasized that the reservoirs would be established in consultation and complete coordination with the provinces. “Climate change is a reality, and only through effective preparedness can the damages caused by natural disasters be minimized,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister underlined that the federation, provinces, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan must work hand in hand to protect the people from the adverse impacts of climate change, describing it as a “national issue that demands collective effort.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, work is already underway on his directives to formulate an effective policy for timely response to climate change challenges, particularly the monsoon season. The draft working paper of this policy will soon be shared with all provincial governments to devise a unified course of action.

The statement further added that once the ongoing emergency situation subsides, the Prime Minister will convene a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of the four provinces, along with the heads of relevant institutions. The Prime Minister of AJ&K and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan will also be invited to the session.

PM lauds LESCO employees for Rs20m donation to flood victims

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded the employees of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) for donating their one-day salary—amounting to Rs20 million—to support flood victims.

He termed the contribution a commendable and exemplary act, reflecting the spirit of solidarity during a time of national hardship.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, the Prime Minister said the state stands shoulder to shoulder with all flood-affected people and is utilizing every available resource to address their difficulties.