PM Shehbaz to depart for China today to attend SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to depart for China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit to be held in Tianjin on Saturday.

During his visit from August 30 to September 4, the PM will hold high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss the multifaceted dimensions of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation.

The talks will focus on strengthening economic, political, and strategic ties between the two countries. As part of the visit, PM Shehbaz will attend a grand military parade in Beijing alongside President Xi and other world leaders to mark the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.

He is also expected to engage with leading Chinese business figures and corporate executives to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade, investment, and economic collaboration. He will address the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to fostering deeper economic ties.

This visit is part of ongoing leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It highlights the significance both countries place on further strengthening their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” reaffirming mutual support on core issues, advancing Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and maintaining regular dialogue on key regional and global developments.