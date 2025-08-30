NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz to depart for China today to attend SCO summit

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to depart for China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit to be held in Tianjin on Saturday.

During his visit from August 30 to September 4, the PM will hold high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss the multifaceted dimensions of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation.

The talks will focus on strengthening economic, political, and strategic ties between the two countries. As part of the visit, PM Shehbaz will attend a grand military parade in Beijing alongside President Xi and other world leaders to mark the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.

He is also expected to engage with leading Chinese business figures and corporate executives to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade, investment, and economic collaboration. He will address the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to fostering deeper economic ties.

This visit is part of ongoing leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It highlights the significance both countries place on further strengthening their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” reaffirming mutual support on core issues, advancing Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and maintaining regular dialogue on key regional and global developments.

Previous article
PIA to resume UK flights from September, says Dar
Next article
PM unveils joint strategy to tackle climate change, build water reservoirs
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

2 COMMENTS

  1. Fantastic read! 👏 I really appreciate how clearly you explained the topic—your writing not only shows expertise but also makes the subject approachable for a wide audience. It’s rare to come across content that feels both insightful and practical at the same time. At explodingbrands.de we run a growing directory site in Germany that features businesses from many different categories. That’s why I truly value articles like yours, because they highlight how knowledge and visibility can create stronger connections between people, services, and opportunities.Keep up the great work—I’ll definitely be checking back for more of your insights! 🚀

  2. Fantastic read! 👏 I really appreciate how clearly you explained the topic—your writing not only shows expertise but also makes the subject approachable for a wide audience. It’s rare to come across content that feels both insightful and practical at the same time. At explodingbrands.de we run a growing directory site in Germany that features businesses from many different categories. That’s why I truly value articles like yours, because they highlight how knowledge and visibility can create stronger connections between people, services, and opportunities.Keep up the great work—I’ll definitely be checking back for more of your insights! 🚀

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lahore Flood: Residents of affected housing society demand proper house-value compensation

LAHORE: As the Ravi River witnessed unprecedent surge, floodwaters breached the borders of Park View Housing Society, inundating tail-end blocks and inflicting extensive damage...

Iran envoy expelled from Australia rejects arson attack claims as ‘lies’

Climate Minister blames ‘elite culture’ for aggravating flood devastation

Officials confirm 69 dead in Mauritania migrant boat tragedy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.