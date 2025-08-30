PIA to resume UK flights from September, says Dar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flight operations to the United Kingdom from September 2025.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Dar said the airline will initially operate three to four weekly flights from Islamabad to Manchester. “There is great enthusiasm among the public about the resumption of direct flights,” he remarked.

A two-member PIA delegation — comprising Chief Operating Officer Khurram Mushtaq and General Manager Coordination Zulqarnain Mehdi — has already arrived in Manchester to review arrangements ahead of the first flight. The team will submit a comprehensive report on logistical and operational readiness.

The resumption follows the lifting of restrictions on PIA flights to Britain. According to officials, the airline also plans to expand services to London and Birmingham in the coming months.