Pakistan becomes third South Asian country to establish Land Port Authority

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari gave his assent on Saturday to the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill, 2025, turning it into law and paving the way for the establishment of a new statutory body tasked with managing border crossings and facilitating cross-border movement.

The newly-created Pakistan Land Port Authority will act as a central platform for coordinating between multiple border management agencies.

Its mandate includes facilitating the smooth movement of goods and passengers across land ports, reducing delays, and ensuring more efficient trade flows.

Officials said the authority would serve as an institutional mechanism to streamline inter-agency cooperation and strengthen Pakistan’s connectivity with its neighbours. The body is also expected to improve compliance with international trade agreements and conventions.

With its formation, Pakistan has become the third country in South Asia, after India and Bangladesh, to establish a dedicated land port authority. Government officials described the step as part of wider efforts to improve regional trade integration and ease bottlenecks in border management.

According to the presidency, the authority will introduce a “robust coordination mechanism” with border agencies and play a role in enhancing the competitiveness of regional ports. It is also expected to boost Pakistan’s ability to meet international obligations in cross-border trade and security management.

Observers noted that the move could help Pakistan strengthen economic ties with neighbouring countries, particularly as regional connectivity projects expand. However, they added that the effectiveness of the new body will depend on how well it coordinates with existing institutions, such as customs and immigration.