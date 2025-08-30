Pakistan agrees to consider establishing ‘diplomatic ties’ with Armenia

FM Ishaq Dar, Armenian FM Mirzoyan hold cordial phone call

Both sides agree to explore bilateral and multilateral engagement

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said that Pakistan has agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations with Armenia.

“Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, H.E. Ararat Mirzoyan @AraratMirzoyan, and I held a cordial conversation on the phone today and agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia,” FM Dar posted on X.

Meanwhile, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also confirmed the development in a post on X, saying, “Had an important call with DPM & FM H.E. Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today. Following recent developments, and in line with the vision of cooperative engagement both bilaterally and on multilateral platforms, we discussed the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Pakistan.”

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephonic converation with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan @AraratMirzoyan, today. https://t.co/Dq10HvrHA0 pic.twitter.com/2es9Y5aqVj — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 29, 2025

So far, Pakistan and Armenia have not maintained formal diplomatic ties, with the relationship largely defined by regional geopolitics. Pakistan has consistently supported Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict against Armenia, according to the Press Information Department.

🔊PR No.2️⃣6️⃣2️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ DPM/FM Holds Telephonic Conversation with Foreign Minister of Republic of Armenia https://t.co/3Q2kAVSTsK

🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XuiBeSTwb6 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 29, 2025

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed US President Donald Trump’s mediation efforts that led to a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Pakistan welcomes the historic peace agreement signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia at the White House Summit under the auspices of US President Donald J. Trump,” the prime minister stated in a post on X.

He congratulated both nations for “charting a course for a peaceful future for their region,” adding that “Pakistan has always stood by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan, and we stand with them at this proud moment of their history.”