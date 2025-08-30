NATIONAL

Pak, China all-weather partnership anchors in trust, strategic alignment: FM Dar

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq on Saturday said that Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partnership with China was anchored in trust and strategic alignment.

“We value President Xi’s leadership and initiatives such as the Belt and Road, and the global development, security &amp; civilization Initiatives, which continue to transform economies and strengthen regional integration,” the DPM posted on X handle.

Ahead of Pakistan’s participation in the SCO Heads of State meetings, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Tianjin and Beijing, he shared Pakistan’s perspective on CGTN’s Global South Voices, highlighting the depth of Pak–China ties and the growing significance of SCO for the region.

The DPM/FM further said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had become a pivotal Eurasian platform, advancing cooperation in security, trade, energy, connectivity, and culture under the principles of mutual trust and shared development.

In today’s multipolar world, the SCO’s role in promoting multilateralism, stability, and inclusive growth was more vital than ever, he added.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar said, “I wish China every success in hosting the Summit, as collective commitments emerge for regional peace, prosperity, and cooperation. We also look forward to constructive high-level engagements with the Chinese leadership and with heads of other SCO member states.”

Previous article
SCO Summit: PM arrives in Tianjin to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues
Next article
Govt set to launch first-ever national HPV vaccination drive from Sept 15
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Xi says China always a trustworthy partner of UN

BEIJING: China will always be a trustworthy partner of the United Nations (UN), Chinese President Xi Jinping said when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio...

China, U.S. exchange views on trade issues

New $250 visa fee risks deepening US travel slump

E3 sets terms for Iran to avert UN curbs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.