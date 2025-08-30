NATIONAL

Naqvi briefs Saudi envoy on Pakistan’s zero-tolerance policy against ‘begging mafia’

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited the Saudi Arabian Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave of Islamabad and held talks with the ambassador.

On his arrival, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki welcomed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also held detailed talks with the Saudi envoy.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government and the ambassador for their sincere, brotherly and effective role during the Pak-India tension. Talking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said whether it is war or peace, Saudi Arabia has fully supported Pakistan on every occasion.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan-Saudi relations have stood the test of time. A full-scale crackdown is being carried out against the begging mafia who go to Saudi Arabia, Mohsin Naqvi said.

He said a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against the begging mafia. Saudi Ambassador said Pakistan is our brotherly and friendly country. Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan, Saudi Ambassador said.

Previous article
India forcing scores of Rohingyas into Bangladesh, Myanmar: HRW
Next article
President approves change in constitution of 11th NFC
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

India forcing scores of Rohingyas into Bangladesh, Myanmar: HRW

NEW YORK: The New York-based human rights watchdog, Human Rights Watch, has said that Indian authorities have expelled scores of ethnic Rohingya refugees to...

India deploys new commando units along LoC & China frontier, prepares modernized brigades

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 30th August, 2025

Triple-river flooding batters Punjab as Sindh on alert for major flood wave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.