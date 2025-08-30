Naqvi briefs Saudi envoy on Pakistan’s zero-tolerance policy against ‘begging mafia’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited the Saudi Arabian Embassy in the Diplomatic Enclave of Islamabad and held talks with the ambassador.

On his arrival, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki welcomed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also held detailed talks with the Saudi envoy.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government and the ambassador for their sincere, brotherly and effective role during the Pak-India tension. Talking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said whether it is war or peace, Saudi Arabia has fully supported Pakistan on every occasion.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan-Saudi relations have stood the test of time. A full-scale crackdown is being carried out against the begging mafia who go to Saudi Arabia, Mohsin Naqvi said.

He said a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against the begging mafia. Saudi Ambassador said Pakistan is our brotherly and friendly country. Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan, Saudi Ambassador said.