Indian national sentenced to 20 years in Lahore for explosives case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced an Indian national, identified as Muhammad Usman alias Abdul Rehman alias Hindi, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

District & Sessions Judge/Judge, ATC-II Lahore, Irfan Haider announced the verdict today, directing that the convict be lodged at Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, for serving his term.

According to court documents, the convict is a 45-year-old resident of Sumbal, Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh, India, currently residing at Asmat Qarar Gah, Spin Boldak, Afghanistan.

During the hearing, the prosecutor argued that the culprit is a former Indian citizen and spy who currently holds Afghan citizenship. He told the court that the culprit entered Pakistan via Chaman.

He was tried in connection with FIR No. 18/2024, registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore on May 13, 2024.

The accused was charged under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act (ESA), 1908, which pertain to possession, use, and handling of explosive materials with intent to endanger life and property.

Additionally, the court ordered that any property owned by the convict in Pakistan be forfeited in favor of the state.

The judge also extended the benefit of Section 382-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which allows the convict to count the period already spent in custody as part of his total sentence.

The Superintendent of Kot Lakhpat Jail has been directed to ensure the safe custody and execution of the sentence.

This conviction underscores Pakistan’s continuing crackdown against individuals involved in terror-related activities and cross-border militancy.