India deploys new commando units along LoC & China frontier, prepares modernized brigades

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led Indian government has raised new commando battalions to be deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and on the frontier with China.

Five so-called Bhairav commando battalions have been formed, with observers warning that these units are likely to be used to spread instability along the LoC and suppress the Kashmiris’ resistance struggle.

Citing Indian defence sources, reports said, “Three units are being deployed along the northern frontier with China and Pakistan, one in the northeast and another on the western front”. The Indian Army is preparing to deploy its newly formed Bhairav Commando battalions in active service by the end of this month.

Each Bhairav battalion, comprising roughly 250 troops, will undergo a two-phase training system—initial preparation at parent unit centres, followed by advanced exercises alongside Special Forces. The units will conduct cross-border interdiction, reconnaissance, and disruption of adversary positions, allowing them to focus on high-priority missions. A total of 23 Bhairav battalions are expected to be operational by the end of October.

The induction of Bhairav units forms part of a broader restructuring drive outlined by Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi last month. In parallel, the Indian Army has also begun modernizing its artillery to operate effectively in drone-saturated battlefields. The so-called Shaktibaan regiments, comprising three batteries—two with long- and medium-range loitering munitions and one equipped with swarm drones and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS)—are set to be operational by the end of this month.

Additionally, the Indian Army is also raising Rudra all-arms brigades, which integrate infantry, armour, mechanised infantry, artillery, engineers, air defence, UAVs and Special Forces under a single command. Two such brigades will be all set to be positioned along the borders with China and Pakistan.

The reports said that, while Rudra brigades share certain characteristics with Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs), they differ in scale and structure. Unlike the IBG concept, which is expected to be commanded by a Major-General, each Rudra Brigade will be led by a Brigadier, the reports said, adding that while IBGs are designed as scaled-down divisions, Rudra brigades are slightly larger than a standard brigade formation.