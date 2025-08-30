NATIONAL

Imran Khan’s nephew sent to jail on judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case

By Staff Correspondent

LAHORE: Rejecting the police’s request for an extension in the physical remand of Shahrez Khan, nephew of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday sent him to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Shahrez’s lawyers, Salman Akram Raja and Rana Mudassar Umar Advocate, told the court that their client was not present in Lahore on May 9, 2023, and that he was in Chitral along with his friends. The lawyers then presented before the court the affidavits of Shahrez’s friends, and said that the suspect was one of the country’s best athletes.

They argued that he had been implicated in a May 9 case only because he was Imran Khan’s nephew; so, therefore, he should be acquitted in the case.

Imran’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan as well as PTI leaders, including Ali Imtiaz Warraich and Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar and the party workers were also present outside the courtroom and kept chanting slogans throughout the hearing.

