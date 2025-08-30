Historic charity match at Imran Khan Stadium revives cricket in Peshawar, supports flood victims

Cricket fans roar as Peshawar Zalmi faced off against Legends XI in a thrilling contest

PESHAWAR: In a remarkable display of unity, compassion, and sportsmanship, the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized a historic charity cricket match titled “Khel Se Khidmat” at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar, on Saturday. The event was dedicated to the rehabilitation of flood-affected families across the province.

After 19 years, the iconic stadium once again came alive with the roar of cricket fans as Peshawar Zalmi faced off against the Legends XI in a thrilling contest. The stadium was filled to capacity, with citizens from Peshawar and surrounding areas turning out in large numbers to express their solidarity with flood victims. In an exciting encounter, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Legends XI by 8 runs.

The match was graced by the presence of Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Fakhar Jehan, Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Senator Faisal Javed, Chief Executive Officer PSL Salman Naseer, Director General Sports Tashfeen Haider, senior officials of the Sports Department, and representatives of other institutions.

Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jehan and Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud reviewed the arrangements at the stadium. The minister lauded the joint efforts of the Directorate General of Sports and Peshawar Zalmi in making this initiative possible, adding that all proceeds from the match would be dedicated to the rehabilitation of flood-affected communities.

Addressing the gathering at the conclusion of the match, Minister Syed Fakhar Jehan said the day held historic significance as the people of Peshawar stood shoulder to shoulder with their flood-affected brothers and sisters. He noted that the revival of cricket at the stadium after nearly two decades had rekindled its glory and brought joy to sports enthusiasts.

He further stated that such initiatives reflect the vision of PTI Founder Chairman Imran Khan, aimed at promoting people-friendly activities that combine entertainment with social responsibility.

The minister expressed hope that future Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches would also be hosted at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, following his meeting with PSL CEO Salman Naseer.

“Through this match, not only have we sent a message of solidarity with the flood victims, but we have also revived sporting culture in Peshawar after 19 long years,” the minister remarked. He expressed gratitude to the citizens, families and women of Peshawar for attending in large numbers and paid tribute to the legends and current players who participated in this noble cause.