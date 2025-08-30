Govt set to launch first-ever national HPV vaccination drive from Sept 15

Campaign will target 13 million girls aged 9–14 across Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and AJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to launch its first-ever national HPV vaccination campaign from September 15 to 27, 2025, marking a major public health milestone in the fight against cervical cancer, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan on Saturday.

The drive aims to vaccinate 13 million girls aged 9 to 14 across Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir with a single-dose vaccine offering protection against the disease, APP reported, citing a press release here on Saturday.

To build momentum, the DOPASI Foundation, in partnership with FDI and supported by Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, organized a strategic workshop on creating awareness for a cervical cancer-free Pakistan. The event brought together health experts, government officials, and development partners to highlight the vital role of private hospitals, doctors, and civil society in ensuring the campaign’s success.

Dr. Farhaj Uddin, Program Manager for the HPV campaign at DOPASI Foundation, said the Foundation is committed to raising awareness and supporting national efforts to vaccinate 13 million girls, stressing the importance of advocacy, communication, and community mobilization to address misconceptions, APP said.

Dr. Khurram Shahzad, Director Technical at FDI, emphasized that doctors’ voices remain most influential in countering myths and building trust, while DG Health Services CDA, Dr. Irshad Ali Jokhio, announced that HPV vaccine would be added to Pakistan’s basic immunization program, APP added.

WHO’s Dr. Rozeena Khalid noted that cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in Pakistan, with a mortality rate higher than breast cancer, underscoring that vaccinating adolescent girls is critical to reducing future cases. Dr. Saima Khursheed Zubair added that while the disease affects adult women, protection must begin with vaccination before age 15, APP stated.

Speakers underlined that Pakistan aims to vaccinate 18 million girls over the next three years, a target achievable only with the active participation of healthcare providers and civil society. Participants also acknowledged DOPASI Foundation’s leadership in mobilizing communities.

In closing remarks, Dr. Bilal Arshad, CEO Ali Medical Hospital, stressed that the role of doctors will be decisive in the campaign’s success. With this initiative, Pakistan will become the 150th country to introduce the HPV vaccine—an historic step to protect adolescent girls, prevent cervical cancer, and secure a healthier future.