Xi stresses persistent efforts to improve Party conduct

By Staff Correspondent
(141111) -- BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2014 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts the 22nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Yanqi Lake International Convention Center in the northern suburb of Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 11, 2014. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang) (hdt)

BEIJING: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has called for persistent efforts and long-term mechanisms to implement the guiding principles of the central Party leadership’s eight-point decision on improving conduct.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction to a meeting on Party building held in Beijing on Friday.

The “eight-point decision” is a set of rules adopted by the Party leadership in December 2012 to address chronic bureaucratic issues, including official privileges and extravagant banquets.

Spelled out in just over 600 words, the “eight-point decision” established rules for Party leaders governing research tours, meetings, documentation, and other official duties.

Staff Correspondent
