Sindh prepares for ‘super flood’ threat as rivers swell

KARACHI: Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Friday warned that the province is preparing for the possibility of a “super flood” as water levels rise in major rivers, posing a serious threat to vulnerable districts.

Speaking on Geo Pakistan, Shoro said the current surge in the Chenab River was unprecedented in over a decade. “Such a flood-like situation in Chenab has occurred after 10 to 12 years,” he said, noting that 1.1 million cusecs of water were heading towards Trimmu Barrage.

He added that provincial authorities were monitoring flows in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers. “We are tracking the river flow carefully and preparing for all scenarios,” he said, stressing that breaching embankments was not under consideration. “We do not consider breaching as a viable option.”

Shoro said provincial ministers had been assigned to monitor embankments, while commissioners and deputy commissioners had identified locations for relief camps. “If the embankments fail, water will enter populated areas,” he warned.

The minister also pointed to ageing infrastructure, particularly Sukkur Barrage, where replacement of gates is ongoing. “We are replacing the gates at Sukkur Barrage, and more will be replaced next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Agriculture Department cancelled all staff leave and established a rain emergency cell at the Director General’s office in Hyderabad. Directors and deputy directors have been appointed as focal persons in 30 districts, including Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said the overall situation remained under control as the Sindh government and city administration implemented precautionary measures. “All government machinery is active and alert. Ministers and members of the assembly have been assigned duties across Sindh,” he told reporters.

Wahab said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had cleared drainage chokepoints ahead of expected downpours. He added that traffic police and wardens would remain deployed to assist residents. “If it rains, please don’t panic,” he urged, warning that mass rush on roads could hinder rescue efforts.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a rain alert, warning of possible urban flooding in Karachi between August 30 and September 2.

According to the Met Office, heavy rains are also forecast in northern and northeastern Punjab on August 30-31, while parts of Sindh — including Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Kashmore — may see downpours between August 30 and September 2.