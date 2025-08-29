Russia batters Kyiv in overnight strikes, hits EU mission, British Council offices

MOSCOW: Russia launched one of its heaviest barrages of missiles and drones on Ukraine’s capital overnight Thursday, killing at least 23 people, including four children, and damaging the European Union’s mission and the British Council offices in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed a five-storey residential block was destroyed while several other buildings were severely damaged, describing it as one of the biggest assaults in recent months. Thirty-eight people were injured in the hours-long attack, which struck 13 locations across the country.

Ukraine’s air force said Moscow fired nearly 600 drones and 31 missiles, including nine ballistic missiles, in the overnight barrage. Air defences intercepted 563 drones and 26 missiles, though 13 targets suffered direct hits. Energy facilities were also damaged, causing power outages in central regions including Vinnytsia, where 60,000 residents lost electricity after a strike on critical infrastructure. National grid operator Ukrenergo confirmed energy facilities were among the targets.

Klitschko declared Friday a day of mourning in the capital. “Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table,”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also summoned Moscow’s ambassador in London, condemning the “killing and destruction.”

The EU’s foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas summoned the Russian envoy in Brussels after the bloc’s delegation building was damaged. “No diplomatic mission should ever be a target,” she said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen vowed more pressure on Moscow, saying the bloc would soon unveil a 19th package of sanctions and was advancing work on how to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine. “This is another grim reminder of what is at stake,” she said. “Europe will fully play its part.”

Russia’s defence ministry claimed it targeted military-industrial sites and air bases, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the “special military operation” would continue, insisting Ukraine has also attacked Russian infrastructure.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia would step up strikes on the country’s energy grid as winter approaches.

Russia has stepped up its air assaults on towns and cities far behind the front line, while pressing a grinding offensive in the east. Moscow has repeatedly denied striking civilians, though thousands have been killed since the February 2022 invasion.