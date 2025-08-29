Punjab reels as flash floods claim 28 lives

LAHORE: Severe flooding across Punjab has claimed at least 28 lives, while thousands of acres of standing crops have been washed away as the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers continue to overflow, fuelled by torrential rains and the release of excess water from India.

At Ganda Singh Wala in Kasur, the Sutlej River surged beyond 350,000 cusecs — the highest flow recorded since 1955. Officials warned that the situation could worsen further if additional rainfall or water releases occur upstream. District administrations in Kasur and adjoining regions remain on high alert, with mass evacuations already underway.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed and PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia confirmed in a press briefing that protective embankments had been deliberately breached in multiple areas to divert floodwaters and save major cities, including Kasur and Jhang. “Punjab’s three major rivers are in a super flood state,” Kathia said, adding that most casualties have been reported from Gujranwala division due to flash and urban flooding.

The PDMA reported that floodwaters are passing through dozens of villages in Mandi Bahauddin before returning to the river. In Jhang, sections of the Jhang–Shorkot road were cut to relieve water pressure, while a breach at the Rewas railway bridge reduced water levels by nearly 150,000 cusecs.

At Shahdara in Lahore, the Ravi River swelled to 220,000 cusecs — its highest flow since 1988. Nine locations in the city were inundated, though swift evacuations prevented loss of life. Relief camps have been set up in schools, housing hundreds of displaced families.

Meanwhile, in Multan, authorities are bracing for the Chenab’s next flood wave. More than 60% of residents in vulnerable riverine areas have already been moved to safety, while controlled breaches are being prepared to shield urban centres.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an extraordinary flood alert at Ganda Singh Wala and cautioned that heavy rainfall in Punjab and adjoining regions from August 30 to September 2 could intensify the crisis. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast “exceptionally high flood levels” at the Sutlej and Chenab within the next 48 hours, with the Indus expected to reach very high flood stages at Guddu and Sukkur by early September.

The Punjab government has invoked the Flood Plan Act, ordering the removal of illegal structures along riverbeds and floodplains. Drone surveillance has been introduced in Sahiwal to identify and rescue stranded residents. In the past 24 hours alone, more than 20,000 people and 2,300 cattle have been evacuated by rescue teams operating 729 boats across the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed all ministers and assembly members to remain in their districts and lead relief efforts.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited flood-hit districts including Sialkot, Narowal and Kartarpur, where he assured the Sikh community that all damaged religious sites, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, would be fully restored. An aerial survey was also conducted to assess the damage.