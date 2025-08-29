Pakistan win toss, bat first against Afghanistan in Sharjah Tri-Series opener

SHARJAH: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against Afghanistan in the opening match of the T20 International Tri-Series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The event, running from August 29 to September 7, serves as crucial preparation for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, scheduled in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

Originally, Pakistan was set to host Afghanistan for a bilateral series in August. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suggested converting it into a tri-nation tournament and relocating it to the UAE, giving players the chance to familiarise themselves with local conditions ahead of the Asia Cup.

In T20 Internationals, Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other seven times — Pakistan winning four and Afghanistan three.

Fan arrangements in Sharjah

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium buzzed with energy as fans turned out in large numbers. Organisers set up separate stands, pavilions, and entry routes for both sets of supporters, while tickets were color-coded—green for Pakistan fans and blue for Afghanistan supporters.

Afghan fans appeared in greater numbers, with Indian spectators also present in support of Afghanistan. Despite the scorching Sharjah heat, the passion for cricket remained electric.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (capt), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmed