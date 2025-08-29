Pakistan, US pledge to strengthen security and investment cooperation

Interior Minister Naqvi, US envoy Natalie Baker agree to expand collaboration in border security, counter-narcotics, coast guard, and forensics

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Friday held a follow-up meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in multiple sectors, Radio Pakistan reported.

Discussions focused on Pakistan–US relations, mutual security concerns, and matters related to Pakistanis wanted in the United States. The two sides agreed to enhance collaboration in border security, counter-narcotics, coast guard operations, and forensic sciences, with a view to building stronger institutional linkages, Radio Pakistan said.

Chargé d’Affaires Baker expressed condolences over the loss of lives and property in the recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, extending sympathies on behalf of the American people.

During the talks, Minister Naqvi welcomed US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks on joint efforts with Pakistan to increase oil reserves, terming the statement a “positive and encouraging development.” He highlighted Pakistan’s vast investment opportunities, particularly in the energy sector, and assured full facilitation for American businesses.

“American investors can greatly benefit from opportunities in oil and other key sectors. The Government of Pakistan is committed to providing them with every possible support,” Radio Pakistan quoted Minister Naqvi as saying.

Baker reaffirmed that the United States attaches “special importance” to its relationship with Pakistan and expressed Washington’s readiness to deepen cooperation in both economic and security domains.

The meeting was also attended by Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha and Additional Interior Secretary Major General Noor Wali Khan, reflecting the significance attached to the dialogue for future collaboration, Radio Pakistan reported.

British-Pakistani businessman presents cheque of Rs10m for flood victims

Meanwhile, Pakistani-origin British businessman Wasim Aslam called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad on Friday and presented a cheque of Rs10 million for the flood affectees.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan is facing the extreme flood of history. He said recent floods have badly affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, causing widespread destruction and displacing millions of people.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed that the government will not abandon the affectees and added that Waseem Aslam’s financial contribution will be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.