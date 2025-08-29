Lahore Flood: Residents of affected housing society demand proper house-value compensation

LAHORE: As the Ravi River witnessed unprecedent surge, floodwaters breached the borders of Park View Housing Society, inundating tail-end blocks and inflicting extensive damage to homes, furniture, and appliances.

In response, the society’s management has pledged compensation, yet residents remain deeply concerned as to who will ensure that the promised payouts truly reflect the market value of their destroyed homes?

In an official statement, Park View City’s management assured, “All members affected by the flood will be compensated… Steps are being taken on an emergency basis to protect citizens’ lives and property, and compensation will be provided without delay.”

The society reiterated that its “esteemed members are a priority,” emphasizing ongoing relief efforts and around-the-clock assistance.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Syed Musa Raza, confirmed that floodwaters from River Ravi had indeed entered parts of Park View Society, but a substantial embankment built by the developer had helped safeguard one block, preventing the destruction from being even more widespread. He also noted that evacuation efforts were successful and that no residents were stranded.

Despite these assurances, residents remain wary and demand an independent oversight to ensure compensation aligns with full house values — not cursory or symbolic payments.

Planning and development experts emphasize that both the developer and regulatory authorities bear responsibility for the crisis. Park View City, developed by Vision Group, had long faced official declarations deeming it illegal — both by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and successive judicial rulings.

One resident, whose home lies in a now-submerged tail-end block, expressed the collective anxiety succinctly: “We need assurance — not just promises. Without independent verification, how can we trust the compensation will reflect what our houses are truly worth?”

Urban policy analysts argue that the establishment of an independent compensation commission is not only justified but vital too. Such a commission — comprising government officials, certified real estate valuers, and civil society representatives — could perform transparent valuations and monitor disbursements.

In instances of underpayment or delay, affected families could pursue legal recourse, ensuring accountability and fairness.

As the burden of rebuilding looms large for many displaced families, trust remains fragile. While Park View officials have made repeated pledges of support and compensation, it is clear that only an enforceable and transparent process will restore confidence — to deliver justice that aligns with the value residents paid for the residents’ homes.