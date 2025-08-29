Field Marshal vows restoration of Kartarpur gurdwara after floods

NAROWAL: Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Friday pledged full restoration of all flood-hit religious sites, including the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, during his visit to affected areas in Punjab’s Sialkot sector.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief toured Shakargarh, Narowal, and Kartarpur to review relief operations and preparations for the next spell of monsoon rains. He was briefed on the prevailing situation and lauded both troops and the civil administration for their tireless efforts in evacuations, rescue missions, and relief activities.

Pakistan has been grappling with weeks of torrential rains that have caused flash floods, swollen rivers, and filled dams, with over 800 lives lost since late June. Authorities have evacuated more than 210,000 people near the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers after India released excess dam water downstream, issuing three flood warnings within the week.

Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed that the protection of minorities and their places of worship is a responsibility the state will never compromise on. He assured the Sikh community that restoration of Kartarpur and other damaged sites would be given top priority.

The Sikh community welcomed him warmly and thanked the Pakistan Army for its support during the crisis. The army chief also conducted an aerial survey of Kartarpur to assess the damage firsthand.

During interactions with officials and troops, he praised their commitment, readiness, and high morale under challenging circumstances, acknowledging their vital role in minimising loss of life and property. Upon arrival, the army chief was received by the corps commander Gujranwala.