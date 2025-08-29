EU nuclear research delegation reviews Pakistan’s advancements in science, tech: FO

High-level CERN experts visit key research institutions, review Pakistan’s progress as an Associate Member, and discuss expanded collaboration in nuclear and particle physics

PAEC-led PAK-CERN collaboration highlighted as a key platform for international scientific cooperation

ISLAMABAD:A high-level delegation from the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) visited Pakistan from August 24 to 28 to evaluate the country’s progress as an Associate Member, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Friday.

According to the FO statement, the five-member expert team from CERN held meetings with Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Chairman and visited several premier science and technology institutions across the country.

These included the National Centre for Physics (NCP), Heavy Mechanical Complex-3 (HMC-3), Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH), Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (INMOL), and the National Institute for Laser and Optronics (NILOP), among other advanced facilities.

🔊PR NO.2️⃣6️⃣0️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)’s Delegation Visits Pakistan. 🔗⬇️https://t.co/bzv1A0Lilv pic.twitter.com/UGiuPyaOXR — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 29, 2025

During the visit, both sides discussed Pakistan’s research contributions to CERN projects, developments in particle physics, nuclear research, and advanced technologies, as well as the training of scientists and engineers in cutting-edge scientific fields. The CERN delegation also explored potential areas for further collaboration, including joint research programs, technology transfer, and knowledge exchange initiatives.

CERN, founded in Geneva by European member states on the principle of “Science for Peace,” is the world’s leading particle physics and nuclear research laboratory. It currently comprises 25 member states and nine associate members, including Pakistan, and has been at the forefront of global scientific discovery for decades.

A high-level delegation from European Organization for Nuclear Research visited Pakistan to review country’s progress as Associate Member#News #RadioPakistan https://t.co/dl1z9YvKtb — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) August 29, 2025

Pakistan became an Associate Member of CERN on July 31, 2015, and since then has been actively participating in international projects, particularly in detector development, high-energy physics experiments, and computational research. The PAEC serves as the lead agency coordinating the PAK-CERN collaboration, ensuring Pakistan’s contributions are aligned with global scientific standards.

“Through its Associate Membership, Pakistan has gained significant benefits—advancing the frontiers of scientific knowledge, fostering technological development, and training a new generation of scientists and engineers,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement concluded.

The visit highlights Pakistan’s growing role in the global scientific community and underscores its commitment to innovation, research excellence, and international collaboration in science and technology.