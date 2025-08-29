CM Maryam reviews flood relief in Sialkot, Wazirabad; vows swift rehabilitation

Punjab CM briefed 66 villages fully submerged, 120 partially hit in Sohdra with 61,000 people shifted from worst-hit zones

25,000 livestock rescued, 10,000 flood victims in relief shelters while 6,860 stranded rescued in Sialkot, 20,000 moved to safety

Over 300 villages affected; 38 relief camps, 18 food camps set up

SIALKOT/WAZIRABAD/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday visited flood-affected areas of Sialkot and Wazirabad to personally review relief operations, meet affected families, and direct urgent measures for rehabilitation.

Arriving first at Sohdra in Wazirabad, the Chief Minister visited the flood relief camp set up at Sohdra School, where she sat among the victims and expressed condolences to grieving families. She consoled the parents of children who had drowned and met the family of a 22-year-old youth, Chand, who lost his life in the flood. In a gesture of compassion, she personally fed Chand’s mother and also served food to other victims. Commending the bravery of young men who rescued children, Maryam Nawaz assured full government support to the affected families.

The CM directed the administration to conduct a door-to-door survey for a complete assessment of damages and ordered immediate arrangements for dry fodder to protect livestock. She reviewed medical facilities at the camp, inspected livestock stalls and medicines, and was informed that 13 mobile health clinics were operating round-the-clock in flood-hit areas. She also instructed prompt treatment for Chand’s ailing father.

Heartwarming scenes! Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif sits down with children at a relief camp to eat and show her support. pic.twitter.com/6HB86SXjxT — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 29, 2025

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed Sheikh briefed her that 50 people stranded in flood-hit zones had been airlifted with the assistance of the Pakistan Army, while 30 dewatering pumps were working continuously on her instructions to drain floodwaters. Officials reported that 66 villages in Sohdra were completely inundated and 120 partially affected, forcing 61,000 people to shift from severely hit areas and another 129,000 from partially affected villages. Around 25,000 livestock had been moved to safer places, while 10,000 people staying in relief shelters were being provided three meals daily. Police and CCD posts had also been established in affected zones to maintain law and order.

Later in the day, CM Maryam Nawaz reached Sambrial in Sialkot, where she was received by Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of State for Planning Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, Members of the Provincial Assembly, and Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali.

“وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف سیالکوٹ سمبڑیال ایئر پورٹ چوک پہنچ گئیں” 🔸وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف نے علاقے میں سیلابی پانی سے پیدا ہونے صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا 🔸ڈپٹی کمشنرصباء اصغر علی نے سیالکوٹ میں سیلاب اور اس کے بعد پیدا ہونے والی صورتحال پر تفصیلی بریفنگ دی 🔸وزیراعلیٰ… pic.twitter.com/wfVTgexD0e — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 29, 2025

Briefing her, the Deputy Commissioner said about 20,000 people had been moved to safe places during the recent rains, and 6,860 individuals trapped in floodwaters were rescued through timely intervention. Over 300 villages and hamlets in Sialkot were affected, with 38 relief camps and 18 food camps established to serve displaced families.

Among her people! Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz visits the flood relief camp in Sohdra, Wazirabad. pic.twitter.com/zPMjihx2xI — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 29, 2025

The CM appreciated the round-the-clock efforts of the district administration and rescue teams. She instructed the use of additional dewatering pumps in low-lying areas, continued provision of food to displaced families until their rehabilitation, and early submission of a comprehensive damage assessment report. She also directed members of the Provincial Assembly to remain among the people during this difficult time, while lawmakers submitted suggestions for long-term solutions to rainwater drainage.