Chinese, Pakistani Children to promote Sino-Pakistan friendship through art and culture: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Shi Yuanqiang, Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan on Friday said that art and culture go together in nation’s building and the children of China and Pakistan are torchbearers of promotion of Sino-Pakistan friendship through art and culture.

The Chinese diplomat expressed these views while addressing the participants of a ceremony held to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The competition was titled as “Join hands to commemorate and paint peace together “China-Pakistan Children’s Painting Competition” to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War and the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The event was held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts. Hosted by the China Cultural Center in Pakistan and organized by the Pakistan Chinese Education Association, this event was co-sponsored by the China-Pakistan Education Institute and University of the Punjab.

Other key guests in attendance included Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture of Pakistan; Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Federal Minister/Chairman Kashmir Committee; Barrister Malik Aqeel, Minister of State, Ministry of Law and Justice; and Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary, Federal Education, Islamabad.