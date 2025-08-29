Barrister Gohar quits four NA committees on Imran’s direction

18 PTI MNAs resign from standing committees so far, resignations submitted to NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday stepped down from four standing committees of the National Assembly on the directions of party founder Imran Khan, as the party pressed ahead with its political strategy.

So far, 18 PTI lawmakers—including Barrister Gohar—have resigned from different NA committees, while the party has also announced a boycott of the upcoming by-elections.

Barrister Gohar quit four important parliamentary bodies: the committees on Law and Justice, Human Rights, Information Technology, and the House Business Advisory.

The resignations came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified several PTI leaders in July and August over their alleged role in the May 9, 2023, riots.

Among those who have already resigned are Faisal Amin Gandapur—brother of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur—Shaharyar Afridi, Junaid Akbar Khan, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Amir Dogar. Others include Ali Asghar, Sajid Khan, Shahid Khattak, Faisal, and Asif Khan.

Ali Asghar gave up his seats on the Cabinet, Privatisation, and Planning committees, while Sajid Khan resigned from the Overseas Pakistanis, National Heritage, and Kashmir-related committees, even declaring he was ready to vacate his assembly seat if instructed by Khan. Faisal quit the Economic Affairs, Food Security, and Parliamentary Task Force committees.

Shahid Khattak announced he was withdrawing from all NA standing committees, while Asif Khan resigned from the Education, National Heritage, Culture, and Information and Broadcasting committees.

Separately, Junaid Akbar relinquished his position as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, submitting his resignation to PTI chief whip Amir Dogar in compliance with the party’s political committee directive. Sources confirmed that NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has formally received the resignations of Faisal and Ali.

PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas also sent his resignation from all NA committees to the Speaker a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has instructed party leaders to also quit the Judicial Commission, terming participation in it “ineffective.” Barrister Gohar and Senator Ali Zafar are among PTI members of the commission.

The PTI has reiterated that it will boycott the upcoming by-elections in constituencies vacated due to May 9-related disqualifications, declaring those members as its “true representatives.”

The Election Commission has already announced by-elections on several seats, while ruling allies Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have pledged to contest them jointly.

It may be recalled that in 2023, the PTI had dissolved both the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to protest against the then PDM-led federal government.