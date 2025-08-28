Zohran Mamdani, rapper turned NYC mayoral frontrunner, embraces diverse roots

Born in Uganda to Indian parents, Zohran Mamdani, a former rapper, is now the leading candidate in New York City’s upcoming mayoral election. His heritage, which blends different cultures, could resonate with the city’s diverse population.

Mamdani first stepped into politics in 2020 when he won a seat in the state assembly, representing Queens, New York’s borough with the largest Indian community. Despite his political career, his music background still plays a part in his public identity. He lists “self-employed rapper” as one of his jobs in his financial disclosures and still earns royalties from his music under the names Young Cardamom and Mr. Cardamom.

During his early music career, Mamdani performed alongside his childhood friend Hussein Abdul Bar at a 2016 music festival in Uganda. He later contributed to the soundtrack of the Disney movie Queen of Katwe, which was directed by his mother, Mira Nair.

In his music, Mamdani often celebrates his roots, rapping in both English and Luganda. One of his songs references a flatbread popular in both India and East Africa, showcasing his cultural blend.

In addition to his music career, Mamdani’s diverse background is reflected in his unconventional campaign. He once featured Indian culinary icon Madhur Jaffrey in a music video, where Jaffrey rapped alongside him in a street food truck.

Despite his past in music, Mamdani has remained committed to his democratic socialist views throughout his political journey. His campaign continues to embrace his unique background and his roots in both music and culture.

Mamdani’s candidacy is seen as a refreshing and authentic approach by those who admire his openness and dedication to his heritage.