When the court defended dignity

By: Hasan Talat

In a society where a woman’s dignity is often the first victim of marital disputes, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has recently delivered a powerful reminder that dignity is inviolable.

The case of Saleh Muhammad v. Mst. Mehnaz Begum began like numerous others in our courts. A wife, named Mst Mehnaz Begum, was abandoned by her husband after just a year of marriage, allegedly after subjecting her to physical abuse. The helpless woman turned to our courts for the recovery of her dower, dowry articles, and maintenance. What followed, however, was not merely a financial dispute but an attack on her very identity as a woman.

The husband, in a desperate bid to evade responsibility, alleged that his wife was “medically unfit” to perform conjugal rights and bear children and hence disputed her status as a “female” under the law, thereby seeking to deny her dower and maintenance altogether. This baseless claim forced the wife to undergo multiple invasive medical examinations, each of which confirmed her womanhood beyond a shadow of a doubt. Yet, humiliation persisted for years as the lower courts were dragged into what was, at its core, a frivolous and demeaning line of argument. It took almost two decades for a woman to receive the legal redress to which she was entitled.

The Court’s response was clear and unequivocal. It condemned the husband’s conduct as an abuse of judicial process, a violation of the wife’s dignity, and a mockery of the principles of justice. The Court assured that a woman’s infertility, even the false accusation of it, cannot take away her legal rights, let alone her womanhood. In doing so, the Court maintained a key principle: the rule of law must never be employed as a tool to perpetuate gender-based harassment.

Our apex court has made it clear that women’s dignity cannot be disputed. The true test will be whether society pays heed and acts accordingly. Only time will tell what will happen as a result of this judgement.

Moreover, the judgment went beyond the individual dispute. By imposing a fine of Rs 500,000 on the husband, the Court sent a strong message to those who abuse the judicial process to humiliate women. This sanction was more symbolic than punitive. It underscored the judiciary’s role as a guardian of women’s fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 4, 9, and 25 of the Constitution which guarantee dignity, life, and equality.

Another well-established principle was also reaffirmed by this judgement which was that higher courts will not arbitrarily overturn well-reasoned decisions made by lower courts. By declining to overturn concurrent decisions that favored the wife, the Court underscored the need for judicial finality and uniformity. This was crucial to prevent the woman from experiencing any more humiliation on top of what she had already endured in the lower courts.

However, the ruling’s moral clarity was arguably its most potent feature. The Court reminded us that in Islamic tradition, marriage is a “sacred covenant” based on dignity, mutual respect, and protection. Here, the sanctity of marriage was invoked to defend women in a nation where it is all too frequently used to silence them.

Although this ruling is cause for jubilation, it also begs the pressing question of whether this precedent will be successfully enforced. The Court has placed a line in the sand, but genuine reform necessitates effective enforcement from the general public as well as the court. A single ruling cannot eliminate gender-based discrimination; structural change, increased knowledge, and most importantly, a shared rejection of the culture of humiliation that women experience in both our homes and courts are necessary.

The writer is a freelance columnist.