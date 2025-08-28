UK, Pakistan vow deeper cooperation in security, economy and humanitarian fields

Mohsin Naqvi, Jane Marriott discuss counterterrorism, border security and human trafficking

British envoy congratulates Interior Minister on Nishan-e-Imtiaz honor, expresses solidarity over flood losses

Both sides stress expanding ties in political, economic and humanitarian domains, with Pakistan reaffirms commitment to peace, anti-terror efforts

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday met British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Ministry of Interior, where both sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen Pakistan–UK relations in key areas of mutual interest.

The discussions focused on cooperation in counterterrorism, counter-narcotics, border security, and curbing human trafficking, with both officials agreeing to scale up joint efforts in these priority sectors.

High Commissioner Marriott congratulated Mohsin Naqvi on being awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, commending his leadership and extending best wishes for his future endeavors. She also expressed condolences and solidarity with the people of Pakistan over the loss of lives in recent floods and heavy rains, conveying deep sympathy for the bereaved families.



Minister Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm stance on global peace and security, saying, “Pakistan has always been an advocate of peace and strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms.”

He further underlined the UK’s significance as a trusted partner: “Britain remains an important partner in Pakistan’s journey of progress. We wish to expand bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom in all areas of mutual interest.”

The meeting concluded with both sides highlighting their shared commitment to broadening collaboration beyond security and law enforcement towards stronger political, economic, and humanitarian engagement.