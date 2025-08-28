Three dead, 20 injured in shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school

Minneapolis: Three people have been killed and 20 others injured in a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in the south end of Minneapolis, a U.S. Justice Department official confirmed on Wednesday. The shooter was reported to be among the deceased.
The shooting took place just two days after the school year began at the private elementary school, which serves around 395 students. The school is part of Annunciation Catholic Church, located in a residential area in the southeastern part of Minneapolis.
Police reported that a man dressed in black and carrying a rifle was seen at the scene. Media reports indicated that children were attending morning mass when the shooting began.
Footage from local TV stations showed parents ducking under police crime tape and leading students out of the building. The children were dressed in green polo shirts and blue shorts or skirts.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expressed his condolences on social media, stating he had been briefed on the shooting and would continue to provide updates. “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said.
President Donald Trump also said he had been briefed on the situation and mentioned that the FBI was on the scene. “Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” he wrote on social media.
The Department of Homeland Security is working with local authorities to monitor the situation, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
This shooting follows three other incidents in Minneapolis since Tuesday, which have collectively resulted in three deaths and seven injuries.
