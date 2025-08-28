Revive Post

Within the corridors of bureaucracy and behind closed doors, the whispers of Pakistan Post’s potential privatisation are growing increasingly audible, echoing the fate of thousands of its employees and hundreds of thousands of those Pakistanis who make frequent use of Pakistan Post’s services. The cost of moving ahead with such plans would be massive.

Pakistan Post is one of the country’s largest public-sector organisations, with thousands of employees, its own buildings and guesthouses located in the heart of almost every major city across the land. It also operates numerous small offices, staff colonies, schools and much more in the country.

It is practically true that, like a few other Pakistani public-sector organisations, Pakistan Post is facing dire fiscal issues owing to an unprecedented commercial downturn and a mounting deficit. Considering these undeniable realities, must privatisation be seen as the only path forward, the last and sole solution, or is meaningful, practicable and effective reform still an option? My view, study, work and research all favour the latter.

Competing courier companies neither own their infrastructures nor maintain legions of permanent employees. They operate without their own buildings, but not without direction. Their success and strength lie in swift deliveries, attractive handling, professional manners, targeted marketing, and a logistic system that works, and works efficiently.

These private companies do not ask us to wrap our parcels in cloth, and seal them with a rare kind of wax, nor do they rely on handwritten ledgers and daily reports, or outdated delivery systems.

They never insist on keeping our books open from one side for availing discounted book-post service. They also provide good services, and people generally trust them.

Pakistan Post, on the other hand, has its own ways, and, therefore, it needs urgent reforms, not abrupt privatisation. The available infrastructure and man-power can still be effectively utilised. Pakistan Post does not need more commanders; it needs more foot soldiers.

The officer cadre must be downsized, with current individuals reallocated to other groups within the public service structure. Ultimately, it will lighten the load of bloated salaries and undue perks by more than 40 per cent of the total expenditure.

Other practical and workable steps can be taken on a priority basis to sustain the lifeline of Pakistan Post. These include refresher courses for lower staff, effective checks and balances, careful handling of parcels, innovative marketing strategies, incentivisation of employees, rationalisation of postal rates, timely documentation updates, outsourcing of non-core functions, and increased use of technology.

Undoubtedly, with such actionable and timely reforms, Pakistan Post can still be revived, reimagined and relied upon.

QAMAR ABBAS WARRAICH

FAISALABAD