PTI suspends political activity for flood relief, blames govt’s negligence and India’s actions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced it would suspend all political activities across the country to concentrate on relief efforts for flood-hit communities in Punjab, where torrential rains and upstream water releases from India have triggered devastation.

In a statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram accused India of committing “water aggression” by unilaterally suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and halting vital data exchange. He termed the release of excess water into Pakistani rivers a “deliberate act of water terrorism” and urged the government to raise the issue at international forums, seek revival of the treaty, and demand compensation for damages.

Waqas also castigated the Sharif-led government for what he described as “criminal negligence” in disaster preparedness, despite repeated warnings of heavy monsoon rains and possible water inflows from India. He said the administration had failed to implement timely flood mitigation measures, leaving communities vulnerable.

The PTI spokesperson further criticized Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s overseas trip to Japan and Thailand at a time when “her province was battling disaster,” calling it wasteful and tone-deaf. He also cited Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s admission that Pakistan had failed to prepare viable flood-related projects despite securing $11 billion in pledges at the Geneva Conference in 2023.

Accusing the government of incompetence, Waqas stressed that agriculture and livelihoods remained at risk as floodwaters threatened areas along the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers. He said PTI had instructed its organizational units at all levels to mobilize resources and assist victims.

Reiterating PTI’s position on foreign policy, Waqas said Pakistan should shift away from relying on India and instead deepen ties with regional partners such as China, Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asian states.

The PTI leader also condemned what he called the “inhumane imprisonment” of party founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, claiming both were kept in prolonged isolation and denied basic rights. He demanded their immediate release, along with other political prisoners, arguing that only Khan could lead Pakistan out of its “current crises.”

“Pakistan faces multiple challenges and needs competent, visionary leadership—not one that is detached and self-serving,” Waqas concluded.