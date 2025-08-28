Sports

PSL initiates asset valuation process

By News Desk
Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) and teammate celebrate with the trophy after winning the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 27, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has officially begun a comprehensive valuation of its commercial assets, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and long-term sustainability. The contract for the valuation services has been awarded to Ernst & Young (EY MENA), a leading global professional services firm.

The valuation process, which is set to start later this month, is expected to take about five weeks. EY MENA will collaborate with all PSL stakeholders, conduct market research, benchmarking exercises, and produce projections and valuations.

The key areas to be assessed include:

  • The fair market value of existing franchises
  • The valuation of commercial rights, such as media, live-streaming, and in-stadia sponsorships
  • The valuation of title sponsorship rights
  • The valuation of new franchise teams

CEO PSL Salman Naseer emphasized that this independent valuation will ensure fairness and transparency, bolstering confidence in the league’s growth trajectory. As PSL moves towards its franchise renewal cycle, the valuation will guide decisions regarding the future of the league and its commercial assets.

PSL continues to be a key driver of cricketing excellence and commercial success in Pakistan, providing substantial opportunities for investors, fans, and players.

News Desk
News Desk

