PDMA issues flood, rain, landslide alert across K-P

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert following the Meteorological Department’s forecast of intermittent rains, thunderstorms, and heavy downpours from August 28 to September 2, 2025.

District administrations and relevant departments have been instructed to remain on high alert. The PDMA warned that heavy rains could trigger flash floods in local streams, seasonal nullahs, and rivers in upper and central K-P, including areas like Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Swat, and others. Additionally, landslides are possible in hilly areas, and urban flooding could occur in low-lying cities.

Authorities are taking precautionary measures, including cleaning drainage systems and ensuring the availability of emergency services. Farmers and livestock owners have been advised to move crops and animals to safer locations, and tourists are urged to avoid risky areas.

The PDMA also reported that heavy rains and flash floods since August 15 have claimed at least 406 lives, with more than 245 people injured. The most fatalities occurred in Buner, followed by Sawabi.

The PDMA’s Emergency Operations Center remains fully operational, and residents can report emergencies or seek assistance via the 24/7 helpline at 1700.