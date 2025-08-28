K-P to introduce semester system in schools

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) provincial government has announced major reforms in the education sector, including the introduction of a semester system in schools across both the summer and winter zones of the province. The initiative, directed by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, aims to restructure the academic calendar and improve learning opportunities.

Under the new system, which will initially apply to nursery through grade 8, the academic year will be divided into two semesters: fall and spring.

In the summer zone, the academic year will begin on September 1, with the fall semester running from September 1 to December 31. The spring semester will then run from January 16 to May 31. In the winter zone, the academic year will start on March 1, with the spring semester from March 1 to June 30, followed by the fall semester from August 1 to December 22.

Each semester will have its own set of examinations, and both semester results will contribute equally to the final assessment. The government is also considering splitting the curriculum into two parts to align with the two semesters, aiming to reduce the burden of textbooks.

While the holiday schedule will largely remain the same, adjustments may be made, and vacation periods will be utilized for enrollment drives, textbook distribution, teacher training programs, and skill development camps.

Officials stated that maintaining separate academic calendars for the summer and winter zones was necessary due to different climatic conditions. The reforms are expected to provide better educational opportunities for students while ensuring more efficient use of resources.