Government goes solar

Three completely different government organizations, all with different purposes, are opting for solar energy or electric vehicles, not so much for the environmental benefits, as for economic reasons. This is a process observed in private sector conversions, which are taking place because they show that there are huge savings to be had in conversion to renewable forms of energy. These projects are heralds of the time when the government as a whole opts to convert to renewables, as well as to solar power. It is also noticeable that each initiative represents a different aspect of renewables, and there are lessons to be learnt.

For example, the Gwadar solar initiative, by which the region’s shortage of water is to be addressed by solar power for the desalination plants and pumping stations, is an example of how solar power can be used to solve water issues, like the chronic one facing Karachi, This likely to become important as climate change makes the water shortage worse. The Punjab government is importing 100 e-buses to expand a pilot project with 60 buses. This shows one of the earliest uses of EVs, in public transit. They will provide huge savings on fuel, which may bother the oil lobby, but which will lighten the taxpayers’ burden. Another scheme to use solar power is by the Pakistan Railways, which has converted 37 railway stations, out of a planned 155, which will cost Rs 455 million, but result in annual savings of Rs 163 million annually. That means that the investment will be recovered in under three years, and savings will continue.

There seems to be no one complaining that this deprives the distribution companies of revenue. These kind of figures will force more and more departments to convert to solar power. That is the lesson to be learnt from the Railways’ experience. The central government does not really have to provide a lead, for individual department heads will manage static budgets only by being innovative and efficient. However, the government must continue to make it clear that it still encourages this sort of initiative. What is needed is some form of recognition of these efforts. The distribution companies need to end their Luddite attitude, and get on the bandwagon by developing solar options for the grid. Grid supply has many advantages, and the shift to solar power is because of the DISCOs’ failings.