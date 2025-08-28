Gates Foundation donates $1M to WHO for Pakistan flood relief

ISLAMABAD: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged a donation of $1 million to support the World Health Organization (WHO) in its efforts to aid Pakistan’s response to the ongoing monsoon floods. The funds will focus on protecting vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, children under five, and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr. Dapeng Luo, expressed gratitude for the timely support, highlighting that the funds would assist over 465,000 people across 33 high-risk districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan. The funding will enhance disease surveillance, outbreak response, and ensure the availability of medical supplies in flood-hit areas.

Since August 15, the floods have claimed at least 450 lives and injured 265 people in K-P alone. WHO teams continue to support federal and provincial authorities in delivering medical assistance and responding to the crisis.

The initiative, set to be carried out over six months, also aims to improve health sector coordination and provide essential information to affected communities. The Gates Foundation’s support underscores the importance of preparedness and rapid response in the face of increasingly severe monsoon seasons linked to climate change.