Erdogan assures support as Shehbaz reviews flood devastation

By News Desk

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday received a telephone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who expressed condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the loss of life and property caused by the recent floods.

President Erdogan offered Türkiye’s readiness to provide assistance, including rescue and relief operations, reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to stand by Pakistan in times of crisis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Erdogan for his sentiments and generous offer, calling it a reflection of the enduring brotherly ties between the two nations. He noted that Pakistan and Türkiye have consistently supported one another in difficult moments.

The two leaders also recalled their recent interactions earlier this year and looked forward to meeting again on the sidelines of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

