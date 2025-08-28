Education Minister launches degree verification portal

Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui inaugurated the Customer Care Desk (CCD) Portal for certificate verification, developed by the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC). The portal is designed to make it easier for students to verify their academic certificates and access related services online.

IBCC Executive Director Ghulam Ali Mallah explained that students can now verify their certificates online and track the process using QR codes. The portal also allows students to lodge complaints or access services 24/7. He mentioned that parents and students worldwide can email the Customer Care Desk, with all inquiries answered within 24 hours. The portal, which had been in beta mode for six months, is now fully operational.

Siddiqui emphasized that while education is a provincial matter under the 18th Amendment, the IBCC plays a crucial role in coordination and maintaining educational standards nationwide. He also stated that the ministry would soon meet with provincial representatives to establish a framework for cooperation. “This is a milestone for Pakistan’s history. Technology will now ease the certificate verification process for students,” he remarked.

The minister further shared that the final report on the recent Cambridge exam paper leak would be released once completed. He concluded the ceremony by planting a sapling as part of an ongoing plantation drive at IBCC.