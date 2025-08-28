Dar, German FM discuss ‘mutually beneficial’ ties as Berlin resumes Afghan relocation programme

- Over 2,000 Afghans stranded in Pakistan set to move after ban lifted
- Pakistan’s expulsion deadline for Afghan refugees adds urgency to relocation
- Spanish senator meets Dar, stresses stronger parliamentary ties
ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar received a phone call from German Foreign Minister Dr Johann Wadephul on Wednesday night, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.
The FO statement said both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening “mutually beneficial cooperation” and emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level contacts. Regional developments also came under discussion.
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, received a call last night from German Foreign Minister, Dr. Johann Wadephul @AussenMinDE.
The two leaders affirmed their resolve to further strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, and… pic.twitter.com/zYgN1nTHzV
— Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) August 28, 2025
The telephonic conversation coincided with Germany’s decision to lift a suspension on the entry of Afghan nationals, a move that directly impacts thousands stranded in Pakistan.
According to German authorities, around 2,000 Afghans approved for relocation—most considered at risk under Taliban rule—had been left in limbo for months after Berlin froze the initiative in an effort to limit migration.
The resumption follows mounting legal challenges from advocacy groups and Afghan applicants. The development comes as Pakistan prepares to enforce its September 1 deadline for the expulsion of Afghan refugees, including some awaiting relocation to Germany, intensifying pressure on Berlin to act swiftly.
Spanish Senator calls on DPM/FM Ishaq Dar
Separately, Spanish Senator Vicente Azpitarte Pérez called on Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Thursday. The two discussed enhancing cooperation in political, economic and cultural spheres, with a particular focus on strengthening parliamentary exchanges. Senator Pérez extended an invitation to Dar to visit Spain, which the deputy PM welcomed, appreciating the senator’s efforts to promote bilateral linkages.
