Court rejects police plea, sends Shershah Khan on judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent Shershah Khan, nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan, to jail on judicial remand in connection with the May 9, 2023 riots and the attack on Lahore’s Jinnah House.

Shershah, the son of Imran’s sister Aleema Khan, was arrested by Lahore Police from outside his residence on August 22. His brother, Shahrez Khan, had been picked up a day earlier and remains in police custody on an eight-day physical remand in the same case.

Shershah was produced before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill after the expiry of his five-day physical remand. The prosecution, led by Imtiaz Ahmad Sipra, sought a 30-day extension of physical remand, arguing that investigators still needed access to his mobile phone, social media accounts, and a tear gas mask allegedly in his possession.

The defence team — Advocate Rana Mudassar Umer, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, and Barrister Taimur Malik — opposed the request, arguing that Shershah’s arrest was unlawful and politically motivated. Umer stressed that “not a single notice” had been served on Shershah for 27 months and called for his discharge.

Judge Gill rejected the prosecution’s plea, stating that “sufficient investigation stands concluded.” He noted that Shershah’s photogrammetry test had been completed and that a wooden baton (danda) had already been recovered from him. The court further observed that in today’s digital age, investigators could easily access social media records without the accused’s cooperation.

The judge ordered Shershah to be produced again on September 11, directing the investigation officer to file the charge sheet by that date.

Shershah was presented amid tight security, while his mother Aleema Khan and aunts Uzma and Noreen attended the hearing. Barrister Malik highlighted that PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid had been discharged in a similar case, calling for equal treatment.

The arrests of Shershah and Shahrez have drawn criticism from Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, both of which expressed concern over what they described as a political crackdown. Amnesty termed the arrests a “political witch-hunt.”

Meanwhile, Shahrez’s wife maintained that he was with family in Chitral on May 9, 2023, sharing photos to support the claim. PTI has also challenged video evidence being circulated online, asserting that it was taken at a September 21, 2024 rally in Kahna, not during the riots.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry defended the arrests, rejecting claims that the cases were fabricated or politically motivated.

On May 9, 2023, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan, with PTI supporters vandalising military installations, government buildings, and notably attacking the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence (Jinnah House). The state responded with a sweeping crackdown on the party, resulting in thousands of arrests, dozens of convictions, and the disqualification of multiple PTI leaders from parliament.