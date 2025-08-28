CM Maryam inspects Ravi floods, vows full relief in face of deadly deluge

Water is a blessing, but without proper storage systems and drainage planning, we are vulnerable, says Punjab CM

Says over 50,000 people and thousands of livestock evacuated to safer areas

Lauds Rescue teams, police, and administration for tireless efforts in ongoing rescue operation

12 killed across Punjab, rescue operations, particularly boat evacuations, in full swing: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday visited the Ravi River at Shahdara, where she boarded a boat to personally inspect the flood situation.

Speaking to the media after her visit, the chief minister said that Punjab had witnessed weeks of severe and continuous rainfall, pushing water levels in all three major rivers to dangerous limits.

“I have never seen so much water in the Ravi River. Our rivers were under immense pressure. Had we [Punjab government] not prepared in time, the damage could have been catastrophic,” she remarked.

A heavy flow of water is expected to pass through Ravi Bridge in Shahdara after India released floodwaters.

The officials said that nearly 200,000 cusecs of water is likely to pass through the Ravi at Shahdara by Wednesday afternoon.

During her visit, the chief minister received a detailed briefing from officials on the latest flood conditions and precautionary measures being taken to safeguard nearby populations.

یہ ایک غیر معمولی صورتحال ہے،بھارت نے اپنے ڈیم بھر جانے سے پانی چھوڑا ،تمام ادارے مکمل الرٹ تھے انتظامیہ نے بہترین دن رات کام کیا ہے،مریم نواز pic.twitter.com/1rATs0MwSS — Pervaiz Sandhila (@chsandhilaa) August 28, 2025

Chief Minister Maryam praised the local administration and rescue teams, noting that no lives were lost due to administrative negligence. She said more than 50,000 people along with a large number of livestock had been relocated to safer areas, while relief and recovery remained a top priority of her government.

“Water is a blessing, but without proper storage systems and drainage planning, we remain vulnerable. I have directed all departments to present concrete plans on how floodwater can be stored and managed in the future,” she added.

Earlier, CM Maryam Nawaz had also accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on an aerial survey of flood-affected districts, where both leaders were briefed on the extent of the damage and ongoing rescue operations.

12 killed in Punjab’s ongoing floods

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that 12 people have lost their lives in the ongoing floods. She stressed that no deaths had occurred due to negligence, pointing out that rescue operations, particularly boat evacuations, were in full swing.

She said around six to seven people were rescued from debris, while food supplies are being distributed in relief camps. Nearly 200,000 livestock have also been shifted to safe areas along with their owners.

“Citizens must avoid flood-hit areas and refrain from taking selfies or photos near water channels,” she cautioned.

Aurangzeb praised the tireless efforts of rescue workers, noting that many had worked for three to five days without rest, and also thanked the media, elected officials, and ministers for supporting the efforts.

Punjab Police on high alert

On the other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar directed District Police Officers (DPOs), including Lahore’s, to remain on high alert amid the flood emergency. He ordered police to fully assist rescue departments in evacuating people from low-lying areas and ensure their immediate relocation to safe zones.

The IG said the police were safeguarding lives and properties in flood-hit districts while also helping to provide food, clean drinking water, and medicines at relief camps. He emphasized close coordination with PDMA, district administration, rescue services, and other agencies, instructing RPOs and DPOs to personally supervise relief operations.